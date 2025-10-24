“I’ve been suffering from long haul covid, it will be a year Oct 1st. Before covid I was an athlete, ate clean, not scared to get it. After covid, I lost all balance/coordination, hand tremors, severe memory loss and brain fog, breathing and heart rate issues, vibrating nerves and chronic fatigue, that’s just a few of the major things, so much more. Spent months going g to Mayo, no help, all tests kept returning as normal, even tho it was a virus I was not normal. I swear the spike protein has been attacking me for a year. Started MMS three weeks ago and after just three days my hand began to steady, my balance began to return, my brain becomes clearer every week and everything else is improving. I think the spike was beginning to damage my liver/pancreas. I was having a lot of pain in that region recently and thru research I found tremors, muscle weakness, breathing and heart can all be related to pancreas and clogged bile ducts. I’m so thankful I found this!!”