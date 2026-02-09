Long COVID Cured After Ivermectin Failed
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
For long Covid I took ivermectin and it didn’t work, then I tried mms…?ta da…… it worked! Took the headaches, fatigue and brain fog away!….my vote is mms”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Glad for your success. Are you aware of the work Dr. Ardis has shared about nicotine? Using patches or gum, he has treated many for Long Covid and had rapid success.
Heavy smokers did not get Covid much. Turns out nicotine binds to the ACE2 receptors and prevents Covid from attaching. People with loss of smell and taste found it returning rapidly.