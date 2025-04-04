My husband got COVID in early August. Luckily his symptoms were pretty mild with supplements and ivermectin. But, he's had a residual cough that he couldn't shake. He's a smoker, so that doesn't help. He came come on Thursday after traveling with his job and was very nasally. I mixed him up some cds "potion" and told him to start taking drinks of it throughout the day. By the end of the first day, his congestion ended. By the end of the second day, he and I both noticed that he wasn't coughing. He's continuing to take it plus using hydrogen peroxide solution in the nebulizer.

He even asked me to mix up some more potion for him!

How to make a use (CDS) Chlorine Dioxide Solution