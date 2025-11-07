Lettuce Perfectly Preserved For 6 Weeks
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“This romaine lettuce sat in my refrigerator for 6 weeks while still looking green and crisp. It was placed in a mason jar with 1 drop of CDS (30 ppm). The pieces on top wilted due to no CDS.”
I spritz my cut, washed, and towel dried strawberries, grapes, & blueberries with CDS. Store in glass jar in fridge and they last 3 weeks.
I always soak all my fruits and vegetables in CDS water and they last a long time. Romaine lettuce lasts 2 or 3 weeks. I use the method listed on this channel which is the equivalent of 9 drops each of part A and part B activated for 3 minutes. Soak for 1 minute, rinse if you like, and let dry a little before storing. I don't bother rinsing again.