“I’ve known I’ve had a leaky gut for years due to a gluten and sugar based diet and many years of drinking vodka/tequila. I did the basics, digestive enzymes and bone broth but then my hair started falling out and I just wasn’t feeling right. Bloated, some weight gain, dull skin, major joint pain and stiffness and elevated TPO antibodies which signaled Hashimoto’s.

I began the MMS starting procedure and it was a very slow process for me due to herx reactions from 1 drop! I did the mold/fungus protocol and then on to Protocol 1000 for 4 months. My bloating disappeared, I had way more energy and my joint pain was gone. My skin and eyes looked brighter and I felt amazing too.

I backed off after 4 months and only doing maintenance doses a few times per week. I am so grateful for Chlorine Dioxide and for this group of knowledgeable people. Thank you CO for this platform and for your wonderful work.”