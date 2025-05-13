“Just wanted to say, I have used MMS on myself for 15 years off and on, but never tried it on my cats until I joined this group. So yesterday someone dropped off a kitten at our house. She was very friendly and thin and had upper respiratory infection. Very noisy breathing. I made up a 2 drop mms solution with a cup of distilled water and gave her small dropper doses over 4 hours. She readily drank the doses. Now she is happily indoors and breathing normally.”