The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Reo Speedwagon's avatar
Reo Speedwagon
8d

I was searching the Testimonials PDF for mentions of how people solved their high blood pressure problems with chlorine dioxide. I found 11 mentions, but I wonder if anyone in this Substack knows whether it can help reduce high blood pressure? If so, how? Thank you in advance for any tips!

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2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Jai's avatar
Jai
8d

You have an info on stds? i did not use protection & then days later got a fever & now when I wake up it feels like when you eat too much feeling on the right lower quadrant of stomach. I got up to 3 drops on MMS until i got sick probably this Spring 2026. I got blood work in March 2026 done & it all came out negative but i still have that feeling. No idea if the lab technician messed up or something. Do blood donation centers test the blood better? Any thoughts…

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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