“I am on day 11 of 10ml CDS/liter .
I was doing a detox - Joint pain wasn’t a main purpose .. but boy! The one thing I have noticed is NO joint pain. Fingers/ knees. Totally unexpected and I hope it continues!”
Link to original message
Protocol used: Protocol C
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I was searching the Testimonials PDF for mentions of how people solved their high blood pressure problems with chlorine dioxide. I found 11 mentions, but I wonder if anyone in this Substack knows whether it can help reduce high blood pressure? If so, how? Thank you in advance for any tips!
You have an info on stds? i did not use protection & then days later got a fever & now when I wake up it feels like when you eat too much feeling on the right lower quadrant of stomach. I got up to 3 drops on MMS until i got sick probably this Spring 2026. I got blood work in March 2026 done & it all came out negative but i still have that feeling. No idea if the lab technician messed up or something. Do blood donation centers test the blood better? Any thoughts…