“Here is one. After having used protocol C (10 ml cds in one liter water during 8 hours) in 16 days only, all my joint pain was gone. I didn’t notice it before I started knitting socks to my grandchildren and there were no stings or pain in my finger joints. An other miracle happend with my left knee that was injured (ruptered ligaments?) 3 years ago in a way that I haven’t been able to crouch at all since. Now I can move it without pain and crouch and crawl on the floor with the babies. Also my appetite was healed, no overeating, no sugar or cakes. Fasting during the protocol.”
Protocol Used: Protocol S and Protocol C
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