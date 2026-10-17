“Here is one. After having used protocol C (10 ml cds in one liter water during 8 hours) in 16 days only, all my joint pain was gone. I didn’t notice it before I started knitting socks to my grandchildren and there were no stings or pain in my finger joints. An other miracle happend with my left knee that was injured (ruptered ligaments?) 3 years ago in a way that I haven’t been able to crouch at all since. Now I can move it without pain and crouch and crawl on the floor with the babies. Also my appetite was healed, no overeating, no sugar or cakes. Fasting during the protocol.”