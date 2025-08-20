“OK I have a testimonial!

I thought I would try CDS…. I did the solution of 10 ml in a liter of water, Spreading out drinking it for eight hours, for 28 days

And I am now normal!.. OK kind of a personal area but I’ll just say it…IBS….

And as an incredible by product, I’ve had goiter in my thyroid for 20 years and that means it’s quite swollen and lumpy bumpy on one side and the goiter has completely shrunk!

When they say it’s a miracle product I’m starting to believe!

PS I’ve heard that people that have taken the jab should definitely get on chlorine dioxide to help remove the toxins from the body!”