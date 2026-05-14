“My sister has been dealing with type 2 diabetes for years. She would also get these awful abscesses on her arms, legs and the last one was on her ass. They were so bad she would admit herself into the hospital where they would give her high doses of antibiotics….She called me on a Monday morning crying saying she could not sleep last night because of a new abscess that came up on her ass. I said I have a way of treating that if you will give me 24 hours before going into the hospital. She said yes!…I put her on MMS1 (3 drops), 3 times a day. We talked on Tuesday and the pain had subsided dramatically from a 10 to a 5…I kept her on same 3 doses a day. By Thursday the abscess was all but gone. I kept her on 3 doses for the rest of the week to kill any remaining infection. Then down to 2 doses for a week and now she takes just one dose daily as maintenance. She has been abscess free since.”