Incurable skin lesion cured in 55 days with the Universal Antidote. A friend of mine had a skin lesion on his ear. The doctor told him he would have to live with it because it could not be cured, and it would most likely get more prominent. He decided to use Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO topically. The lesion was cured in 55 days. The images show the progression of the healing.

He diluted two activated drops of MMS1 with 2 Drops of DMSO and then added 5 ml of water. Making a new solution with each application, he rubbed this on 2 times per day. He would wipe the area off after 2-3 minutes.