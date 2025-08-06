“My golden lab was spayed when she was really young and for years has been leaking urine. We’ve spent tons of money giving her Proin which seems to help but not completely. Several days ago, we ran out of proin and I decided to give her cds. I put 8 drops in her large water bowl. First day, still leaking. Days 2, 3, 4, completely dry! Unheard of when she hasn’t been in Proin.”