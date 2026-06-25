The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Be Concerned's avatar
Be Concerned
14h

Not related to ears, but eyes -- when doing the CDS eye protocol, can I use an eye wash with boric acid mixed with the CDS? I can't find normal saline for eyes that doesn't indicate that it's for contact lenses, or that is just plain saline without boric acid & such. I've read I need to use saline without stabilizers or preservatives.

I'm doing this because I developed a floater on Friday while at work. Noticed what looked like a tiny worm, vertical from bottom to mid-sight. When I would look left & right, the tip would wave. Later it changed, & now looks like a little group of hairs. I suspect parasites. Am going to an eye doc tomorrow to have it looked at, but if it's a parasite I doubt they'll be honest about that.

Am doing a full moon parasite protocol, & mixed the CDS with regular saline & used it a bit ago in that eye....but it might be bad to use regular saline not made for eyes...?

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