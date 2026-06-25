Immediate Relief From Ear Infection
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Absolutely! Thank you for the information you provide. Just showed my brother how to heal his ear infection with one of the protocols you provided. He thought I was crazy at first. 5 minutes later, he had relief. Will continue with treatment for the next couple days.”
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Not related to ears, but eyes -- when doing the CDS eye protocol, can I use an eye wash with boric acid mixed with the CDS? I can't find normal saline for eyes that doesn't indicate that it's for contact lenses, or that is just plain saline without boric acid & such. I've read I need to use saline without stabilizers or preservatives.
I'm doing this because I developed a floater on Friday while at work. Noticed what looked like a tiny worm, vertical from bottom to mid-sight. When I would look left & right, the tip would wave. Later it changed, & now looks like a little group of hairs. I suspect parasites. Am going to an eye doc tomorrow to have it looked at, but if it's a parasite I doubt they'll be honest about that.
Am doing a full moon parasite protocol, & mixed the CDS with regular saline & used it a bit ago in that eye....but it might be bad to use regular saline not made for eyes...?