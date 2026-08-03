HIV CURED
WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE)
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Thank you for the link and your time. I will keep you posted. ❤️
Thank you. Yes, all covered. Extensive nutritional supplements, homegrown orgainc foods. Along with clean walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and brazil nuts daily. We do detox with bath and such. Replace minerals in liquid form.
Use Shilajit, c-60, moringa, tumeric w blk pepper. Iodine as needed. Beets daily. One way or another, we cover rhe minerals. No china sourced, lab tested for glyphosates, h metals and such. I believe the basic issues ARE heavy metals and other biotech. Always healthy until the flu shot. A bad decision on my part but raising an autistic grandchild and at home alone as Husband was out of town working.
Cannot seem to resolve the poisoning. Just maintenance.