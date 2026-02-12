High Blood Pressure Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I had high blood pressure. Before CDS I was on a big pharma blood pressure pill and then decided I wanted to try something all natural to control myBP so I started taking Cyruta. It seemed to be doing well with controlling it as well. Then I started taking CDS two months ago and stopped taking Cyruta. Now my blood pressure is always normal and good. My resting heart rate has even decreased by 14 beats per minute. Last I checked my resting heart rate was 62.
As a matter of fact I just took my blood pressure. 120/73. Heart rate was 71 because I just got up to get the blood pressure tester. You can’t make this up!!! CD is the real deal! It’s absolutely amazing what it allows your body to do!
Praise the name of Jesus!! ”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Can cds treat extreme toenail fungus, if so how?
If you don't give your before and after BP, we cannot assess your statement. Did it drop 10 points, 20, 30? What?