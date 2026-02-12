“I had high blood pressure. Before CDS I was on a big pharma blood pressure pill and then decided I wanted to try something all natural to control myBP so I started taking Cyruta. It seemed to be doing well with controlling it as well. Then I started taking CDS two months ago and stopped taking Cyruta. Now my blood pressure is always normal and good. My resting heart rate has even decreased by 14 beats per minute. Last I checked my resting heart rate was 62.

As a matter of fact I just took my blood pressure. 120/73. Heart rate was 71 because I just got up to get the blood pressure tester. You can’t make this up!!! CD is the real deal! It’s absolutely amazing what it allows your body to do!

Praise the name of Jesus!! ”