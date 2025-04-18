This is a testimonial from Jim Humble's book.
Heroine Free: Thank you for giving our world MMS. I have personally helped quite a few people to get off a full blown heroin addiction in three to four days only with 3/4 drop of MMS1 an hour. This is every hour when they are awake. I have also included MMS1 baths, using 25 drops of MMS1 per bath. I have personally assisted a hand full of people with 100% unbelievable results. —Ravi, England
Protocol used:
Starting procedure at 3/4 drop per hour and bath protocol
Are you say "three fourths" of a drop or 3 or 4 drops?