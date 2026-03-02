“One of my jabbed friends had extremely high liver enzymes; her Doc was suspecting Hepatitis plus her HbA1C was high as well. They wanted to put her on insulin. I mixed a very low dose of CDS for her; starting at 5 ml then 10 & 15 progressing each week. She was not regular; only taking sips when she could, maybe 3/4 times a day. Last week her liver enzymes were back to normal & she is on oral Diabetic drugs. She told me it was definitely the water!”