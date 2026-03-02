Hepatitis and Diabetes Improving
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“One of my jabbed friends had extremely high liver enzymes; her Doc was suspecting Hepatitis plus her HbA1C was high as well. They wanted to put her on insulin. I mixed a very low dose of CDS for her; starting at 5 ml then 10 & 15 progressing each week. She was not regular; only taking sips when she could, maybe 3/4 times a day. Last week her liver enzymes were back to normal & she is on oral Diabetic drugs. She told me it was definitely the water!”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I can confirm the water made a difference in my blood test. My glucose went from around 136 down to 96 after 6 weeks of protocol C. And the sodium adjusted to normal as well.
In the summer of 2025, for two months, I added 10-15 ml of CDS to 1 liter of water every day and sipped the mixture every quarter of an hour. I had my blood tested at the beginning and end of the two-month period:
Fasting blood sugar: 5 --> 4.7 mmol/L
Fasting insulin: 6.5 —> 4.4 mIU/l)
HOMA index 1.43 —> 0.92