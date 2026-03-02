The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Lena
21h

I can confirm the water made a difference in my blood test. My glucose went from around 136 down to 96 after 6 weeks of protocol C. And the sodium adjusted to normal as well.

István
20h

In the summer of 2025, for two months, I added 10-15 ml of CDS to 1 liter of water every day and sipped the mixture every quarter of an hour. I had my blood tested at the beginning and end of the two-month period:

Fasting blood sugar: 5 --> 4.7 mmol/L

Fasting insulin: 6.5 —> 4.4 mIU/l)

HOMA index 1.43 —> 0.92

