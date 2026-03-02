MSG1:

“…..My husband is away traveling for work in another continent & his Troponin levels were sky high last month. He kept on the CDS & DMSO & is doing much better now. He did not want to get admitted for an angiogram.”

I asked: “Has he had repeat troponins levels? How is his condition?”

MSG2:

“Yes, they came down, not to normal levels but much much reduced. He also repeated his 2 D Echo & more recently a CT Angiogram which is non-invasive. His Left Ventricle Ejection Fraction went up from 50 to 75. I was extremely nervous last month but breathing easy now. I had sent CDS, DMSO, Magnesium plus Part A & Part B with him. He has also found a Dr there that does chelations & EECP so think it’s all of the above that’s helped.”