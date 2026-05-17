The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
3h

This is awesome news. It’s amazing

That more people will not look into CDS . Doctors are so good at scaring patients from trying other forms of treatment. Sad

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