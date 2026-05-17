Hashimoto’s Hypothyroidism Improving With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I am using it for hashimotos hypothyroidism. And after 4 months of cds protocol c, i have so much more energy. I feel happier and lost the pain in my muscles. If you see my numbers now (tsh and t4) they are much better”
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This is awesome news. It’s amazing
That more people will not look into CDS . Doctors are so good at scaring patients from trying other forms of treatment. Sad