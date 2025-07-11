3 weeks using skin spray protocol Jim Humble (👈🏻sp corrected), used only at night before bed. For more than 17 years trying to grow back my eyebrows 😩 and nothing works, this is making my eyebrows and eyelashes grow. I am so happy 😊”

Second comment:

“top (pic) is after and bottom before, I did Jim Humble skin protocol for an allergy that I had in my face the allergy was gone in two days but I keep using it and after one week I noticed that my hair has coming back I thought I was going crazy because I try everything in the last 16 + years , so I kept using the spray at night and after the second week…I know can sound stupid is just hair but after so many years with out it and trying everything I was ready to do a tattoo. Is being 3 weeks and the results are shocking for me I will keep using it and hopefully I will recover all my eyebrows.”