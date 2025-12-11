“….A different Guinea pig testimony:

mms1 actually saved my daughters Guinea pig’s life twice!! She was dying, gasping for air, was unstable couldn’t walk (like she had a stroke), we were praying over her trying to help her over the rainbow bridge -I ran and got some mms1 and syringed it into her mouth and within the hour she was back to normal!

This happened twice -so, now she always has mms1 water and prefers it over her normal water. She hasn’t had that happen to her again after leaving the mms1 in her cage.

Protocol Used: Protocol 1000-F