My dad has neuropathy -I was giving him Jim Humbles foot bath with DMSO 2ce a day, Jim Humbles protocol 1000, and within days he didn’t needs his long list of side effect prescription medication!

He still does his foot bath and protocol 1000 for maintenance- if he doesn’t- he starts feeling it again but maybe over time hopefully he won’t, I’m not sure it was recent.

Good luck to you ❤️ keep on it!