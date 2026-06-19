The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
Jun 19

Thank you for this testimonial

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John's avatar
John
Jun 20

Great news…make sure you aren’t vaccinating for anything and feeding a species appropriate raw organic diet. Never switch food cold turkey…gradually over a 2 week time frame so as not to cause digestive upset.

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