Five Years Of Eye Drainage And 2 Year Old Oozing Wart Clearing
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My 13 year old corgi has had eye seepage and crust issues for the last 5 years. He also had a large weeping wart/skin tag for about 2 years and growing bigger. I started him on chlorine dioxide part A only. A drop in his water bowl which holds about 14 ounces. His eyes are now clear and the growth is almost gone. It’s only been about two weeks!
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Thank you for this testimonial
Great news…make sure you aren’t vaccinating for anything and feeding a species appropriate raw organic diet. Never switch food cold turkey…gradually over a 2 week time frame so as not to cause digestive upset.