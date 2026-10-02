The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Winston's avatar
Winston
Oct 2Edited

Yes, gift CDS instead of flowers or wine bottles or chocolate!

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Nancy Cosgrove's avatar
Nancy Cosgrove
Oct 2

Wow! That's brilliant.. Just a note.. I tried Borax for an arthritis flare and was still taking CDS . The pain disappeared but I had a funny reaction . CDS & Borax don't mix well..!

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