“My wife and I have a good friend of 47 who has been suffering from fibromyalgia for many years. We gave her 100 mls of CDS a couple of weeks ago to see whether she would gain any benefit from it. She has only been using a low dose of CDS of 4 mls per day but after about a week she noticed that she could rotate her neck round much more than usual without hurting. She forgot to take the 4 mls of CDS one day last week and found that her neck hurt her once more. As soon as she went back to taking the CDS the next day she was pain free again and could rotate her head once again. She told us that CDS really does work convincingly and that it had made her a much happier person as a result of not being in so much pain. She has also been able to resume gardening once more which she has been unable to do for many years.”