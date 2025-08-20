Fibromyalgia Greatly Reduced and Acne Rosacea Cleared
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I had fibromyalgia diminish significantly after MMS protocol 1000. Strict 3 weeks.
Also bonus my face cleared up after 15 years looking for an answer to acne rosacea. I suspected glyphosate. I’m convinced Chlorine dioxide removes glyphosate.
I use dmso for targeting specific pain in my lower back, hips and knees from arthritis.”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This is encouraging! I am currently fighting poison Ivy over my neck, arms and some on my legs. It’s the worst case I’ve ever had, but I took a 5 drop dose in 4 oz water and the inflammation was noticeably better.
I haven’t found a protocol for poison Ivy so I may just make one up!😁
I wonder how this person timed meals, while doing this protocol every hour...?