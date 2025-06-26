“It’s been a month that i am using mms for myself. I had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia 5 months back. It was very painful experience of my life. Doctors gave me steroids, anti depressants and painkillers. Without painkillers i was unable to do anything. I was low in mood and energy. When i started mms within a week i gave up my painkillers as my pains reduced and gradually i started to come back to life. After a month I am full of energy and in good mood. Pains are vanishing away with the passage of time. I feel that beside fibromyalgia my other health issues are also fading away. Loving mms.”