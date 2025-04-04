Testimony about opioid withdrawal using CDS: My son was addicted to opioids for over twenty years, first heroin and then fentanyl. Attempts to help him withdraw always failed because my son has a history of severe psychosis and withdrawal would cause seizures and psychosis, among other things. When the fentanyl became terribly harmful to him, I tried using suboxone, but it backfired and caused him to wake up screaming in the middle of the night, waking up all the neighbors. We were threatened with eviction if it happened again. But when my son overdosed and I barely was able to save him, we knew he had to quit no matter what. I had no one to advise me, but I was super desperate and started him on a course of withdrawal using potent doses of CDS (100ppm) every hour all day long and into the night. I was just winging it, "flying by the seat of my pants" as they say. Right away I could see that it was working. For one thing he was far more clear minded. It was remarkable. Psychotic tendencies would start to manifest and then they would just dissolve. This pulse went on for about a week and then he pretty much stabilized, and we knew we had won. Thank God! I now have him on doses only about five or six times a day, for maintenance. Of course, I'm not recommending that anyone use such strong doses, but I can tell you from direct experience that it causes no harm, and in my son's case was hugely beneficial. It saved his sanity and his life. With gratitude and blessings from my heart, Susanne

Protocol Used: Protocol C