Febrile Illness Stopped Quickly
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My 12 year old started getting a fever tonight and not feeling well. I did the 6-6 protocol and his temp dropped from 100.2 to 98.6 in less than an hour after the first dose and he feels fine. Love this stuff! Truly a miracle!”
Protocol that was used was the six and six protocol which is an older outdated protocol. Protocol 1000-F below would be what to use.
Protocol Used: Protocol 1000-F
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.