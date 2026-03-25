The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Rosie Cotton's avatar
Rosie Cotton
Mar 25Edited

Karen, go to theuniversalantidote.com for all the information you need.

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Karen Johnston's avatar
Karen Johnston
Mar 25

Want very much to try using Chlorine Dioxide.

Can you possibly give a simple explanation what to buy on Amazon and how to mix them together and how much to begin with?

Thank you very much. Karen

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