“I started mms 3 months ago, i now got the raw materials. Here are some testimonies from around me:

Myself: general well-being ++, more energy than usual, sleep restful with dreams as result of this treatment detox (scientists say we all dream but not all remember dreams); my 4 years allergy to dust, pollen, bed mites seems to be mostly gone within 2 months of treatment; no more bleeding gums, no matter how hard I try brushing my teeth!

My parents: my mother had a test last December showing low white blood cells count and in April (last month, after about 2 months of treatment) another test said it is normal now; also less issues with blood pressure. My father had high blood pressure (blood would burst out his nostrils often), within a week of treatment it was fixed.

My brother has a severe sinus infection for a few years now, lots of medicines; this treatment has improved his condition a lot, he started it about 6 weeks ago. My other brother had lower back pain and a numb arm following Pfizer vaccination, within 3 days of treatment he said, ”maybe this is placebo but I do feel better”.

My wife: lower back pain gone in a few days; good quality sleep (not deep as with sleeping pills though, she still hears at night our kids making sleep noises).

My sister had swelling of intestines that an endoscopy could not explain but it receded after a few days of treatment since acidic bacteria was thus eliminated. Lower back pain and knees pain gone. Back furuncle/boil with puss, coming and going for a few years, now gone. Right hand had a reaction or a nerve reflex when holding something, that is gone too. Mild allergy to gluten in bread is gone. Lots of new energy as if rejuvenated as she works as a child minder. Her previous boss tried too and she had a first good night of sleep in a long time, feeling great!

Our 4 weeks baby rabbit was sick and did not eat for 24 hours or more, it was sitting and not moving around, I gave him this treatment and within 1 hour was running around again healthy.

My colleague had 30 chicks, about 10-12 days old; arriving home in the evening he found 27 dead and 3 were collapsed hardly breathing. He gave to the 3 this treatment and within 1 hour they were roaming around, I saw them alive and well multiple times weeks later. He did take 2 of the dead chicks to the vet who said these died because he did not serve them vaccination powder in their drinking water on the 7th day as the chicks’ protocol is. This same colleague’s wife had a recurring furuncle/boil with puss on her back skin for many years, erupting every 2-3 weeks, this treatment has removed that within 1 week. A neighbour asked him for lower back pain medication and this treatment did the job in 24 hours.

Another friend’s wife has varicose vein with great pain: within 2 weeks of treatment the pain is gone (but of course feeling sensation is still there).

Another of my friends had blood pressure issues fixed within the first week of treatment; he can now sleep 8 hours straight which was a rare happening with him, same sleep improvement happened to his 15 years old daughter which has brain liquid drained every year since birth, she only started treatment 2 weeks ago.

These are some of the testimonies. Coincidences? Maybe. Try it, maybe you get a coincidence too. However, I studied the resource material and it does stand scientifically.”