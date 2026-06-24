“I have scars on my face from chicken pox as a teenager (on my cheeks so it looks like acne scars). I started using the spray on those and it’s improved the look of those. I can decide if it has made my skin tighter, or changed the color so they aren’t as noticeable, or if they are actually more shallow, but it has definitely helped. Hugged a female friend the other day and she commented on his soft the skin in my face was. Apparently she felt it when she hugged me.”



“I have a 2 oz bottle so I just use 10 drops to 2 oz to start. I haven’t moved up to 20 drops because I don’t have anything acute going on with my face. It has worked fine. I spray it 2x a day and wipe it in with my hands.”