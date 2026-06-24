The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Rosie Cotton's avatar
Rosie Cotton
3d

Yay! My teenagers also spray it on current acne spots and it helps them heal quickly without leaving blemishes.

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