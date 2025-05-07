"I got my smile back!

I have always had issues with my dental health due to bad genetics on both sides of my family. My father ended up having a full set of false teeth before the age of 35 and my mother had partial set by age 40. As a result I have struggle to maintain dental health my whole life, prescription mouth washes, tooth paste, extra dental hygiene appointments, etc. 6 years ago I had surgery and had my four wisdom teeth removed during which I sustained nerve damage on my lower right jaw which resulting in partial paralysis of my lower lip and chin. It made it where I could not smile without pain and uncontrollable spasms of my face. As a result I simply stopped smiling and for the most part , laughing especially in public settings. I had consulted with a neurologist and was told that surgery to repair the nerve was not recommended because it would most like turn the nerve back on and could result in unbearable headaches. So I learned to live with it and basically forgot about it realizing it would be permanent without exception. 6 weeks ago I experimented with CDS at a 70 % ratio simply as a mouth wash to maintain my remaining teeth not even considering that it could do anything for my paralysis in my face. As a mouthwash twice a day it has been better than any prescribed medication I have ever tried and my teeth haven't felt this health since I was a teenager. But, last weekend, I was out xmas shopping with my wife she was acting silly and made me laugh in public. I didnt even realize it was happening and she glanced at me abruptly and shouted " Ohhh my God your smiling!!, and laughing!!

I stopped short and became teary eyed.

I have my smile back, the best xmas present I have ever received!!

Once again a thousand thank you Curious outlier!!"

Protocol Used: Oral Protocol