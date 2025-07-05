“My mom has been getting sty’s the last one lasted almost 3 months she used everything people suggested to get rid of it with no success. so when she started getting two more I told her to try the cds and one went away in a day the other was gone in four days she was super excited She just used a Qtip with cds on it like 3-4 times a day.”

In this case, the person used a Q-tip to apply the CDS but would be just as effective to use the spray protocol.