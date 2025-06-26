“I’ve had great success treating my partner who had an eye infection. We were using mms1 Day one used Jim humble eye drops and spray protocol on her face. By day two the swelling had reduced but the eye had really bruised a dark purple, so on top of the eye drops and spray protocol we also used 40%dmso just dabbed on with a cotton ball. Day three the swelling had completely gone and infection looked clear , the bruise was starting to turn yellow and also fading we continued with just the spay protocol and DMSO but at a stronger 70%. This continued for day 5 and by day 6 her eye was completely healed 🙏. I’m so happy to have come across this great healer 🕉️ thankyou to all the admin of the group for such amazing advice and guidance ☺️”