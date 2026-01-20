May 6, 2022

“…My personal experience: Within 2 weeks of a very slow increasing protocol ALL of my lingering Covid symptoms were gone! My lungs were even clearer than they were before Covid. My husband had same results. I am staying on it for at least a full 120 days b/c that is how long it takes I hear to regenerate new blood cells at a cellular level. I also had Live Blood Analysis done on my entire family before starting with CLO2 and will repeat once I finish 120 days.

My 92 year old mother:

Started super slow and CLO2 eventually cleared up an itchy rash that was over most of her body that no other doctor could figure out She would rather die than live with the itch so I had nothing to loose. Her skin is beautiful. She did drops internally and Crown Wellness full Parasite Cleanse protocol which is based on CLO2 and a few other things.

My 16 year old daughter:

Cured her own warts on her finger and bottom of her feet with straight, undiluted application of CLO2. She’s now 60 days into the full 120 program I want her to do using the drops internally and her acne has cleared up! She’s battled with tiny clogged acne type bumps for years that no dr or esthetician could clear up. I’m in the beauty industry and the CLO2 is the only thing that’s worked!”