“I’ve sent my family, which is very large, all info and told them I’m no longer on tremor or anxiety meds. One sister has me particularly concerned. She has had diverticulitis x 3 with a perforated bowel almost 2 years ago resulting in emergency surgery. Her colostomy was finally removed this past November and she’s been struggling since. I just learned she’s down to 73 lbs and just recovering from another bout of c diff. I’ve sent her every bit of information I have and will help guide her through a low and slow protocol as she’s on a number of rx meds. She’s only 59. Im praying for the very best course and outcome for her.”

———

My reply:

“That’s great. What protocols have you been doing? How long have you been doing the protocol?

What medication’s were you on?

Do you feel like the Chlorine Dioxide has directly eliminated the tremors and anxiety?”

———–

Her response:

“I did the 1000. I went in blind kinda. The die off made me a bit miserable but I got a little more educated and did the same protocol two months later with zeolite and it was easy peasy. Now I’m just staying on maintenance and I’ve continued with zeolite for all of its benefits. I absolutely attribute coming off the meds to the chlorine dioxide. I had been on propranolol, 40 mg twice a day, which is quite a bit and paroxetine (Paxil) 20 mg daily. I feel like a new person. I frequently do foot baths and full baths just for the benefits I know it will offer. I am forever grateful and I share info about chloride dioxide every opportunity I get.”