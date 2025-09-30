MMS/DMSO testimonies:

I came down to AZ to help my parents.

-My dad suffers from chronic pain in his hands and was recently diagnosed with neuropathy. He has skin cancer on his nose. When I got down here his eyes were red and the whites of his eyes were yellow.

-My mom has bad sinuses with very bad headaches everyday. (They’ve been “spraying” down here in Maricopa County!!!- if you know, you know!!) She also suffers from back, shoulder pain from a fall. Has floaters in her eyes and tinnitus.

They’ve had mms in their cabinet but wasn’t using it. I got them DMSO and Colloidal silver to make them some protocols from the book “Healing with DMSO”. I made them eye/ear droppers & 80% DMSO topical solution.

They put the 10:1 mms topical skin protocol on first and then the 80% DMSO for they’re arthritis in the hands and pain in they’re knees and back- it’s been helping them tremendously! They’re pain is subsiding!!

The eye and ear droppers has helped they’re floaters go away, see clearer and my moms sinus headaches have gone away (we will be doing the sinus protocol next but the eye and ear droppers have helped her already!!) The ringing in her ears is getting better!

With my dad’s neuropathy; I have been giving him mms/dmso foot baths everyday and he says it’s helping tremendously; (I’m trying to get him off the medication for neuropathy). He says his feet don’t hurt as much, the crinkling in his feet is gone & he can sleep better without the restless leg syndrome! He will continue the mms/dmso foot baths until completely gone.

My dad has cancer on his nose, so I have been spraying the mms 10:1 on his face (I will keep you posted on that). His eyes are not red anymore and with the eye droppers, his whites of his eyes are not yellow; They’re WHITE!

When I got down here my dad looked so bad! I was devastated how bad he looked but within a couple days he has been revived with all our hard work with mms/dmso protocols!! He has reached the protocol 1000 and continues to get better with more energy and life!!

My mom struggles with energy, especially in the morning; I’ve been giving her mms/dmso foot baths in the morning and she says it wakes her up and she feels tingling up to her hips! She feels so much better and can start her day earlier now!

MMS/DMSO is truly working miracles for my parents in just a short time!

My dad will be 74 and my mom is almost 70. *Never give up and never think it’s too late ❤️❤️❤️ Jim Humble and Amandha Vollmer’s protocols has revived my parents and has given them hope!! (If DMSO makes you nervous, I suggest reading the book “Healing with DMSO”; Amandha Vollmer also has a podcast with “Extreme Health Radio” you can listen too!)

HAPPY EASTER everyone and God Bless ❤️