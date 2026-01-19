Eczma Cured in 3 Days
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Kalcker method was used to make CDS but only one round for 1/2 strength approx 1500 ppm. The parent dipped their finger in the CDS1500 and dabbed in on the affected areas 2 x per day.”
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D (1/2 strength rubbed on not sprayed)
Excellent. Prohormone D3 in high doses does the same thing.
incredible!!