Earache and Scratchy Throat Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
I felt a scratchy throat and EAR ACHE coming on so I upped my regular CDS from just a little in the morning and before bed, to every hour or so. The scratchy feeling in my throat went away in a day or so but my left ear still hurt when I swallowed.
So I put 1 activated drop of MMS in a 1 oz shot glass and filled it with water. From that I used a dropper and filled my ear with the water. I made sure that the solution made its way all the way down and I kept it there for a few minutes. I then drained my ear and repeated the process.
Other than the uncomfortable feeling of having water in your ear, I felt nothing.
An hour after doing this…ALL PAIN WAS GONE! I noticed nothing when swallowing…..If you want to see Jim Humble actually demonstrate it, here is a link on Bitchute…Starts at 48 min mark.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220901190906/https://www.bitchute.com/video/oImUy6x3ylo1
Hope this helps.
I e been using dmso solution diluted 70/30(distilled water) for ear ache or sinusitis infections/ sore throats for a year now. I used to get chronic ear infections which antibiotics didn’t fix ( it would go away in about 3 days but return a fortnight later). With dmso it gone within 2 days max, and I’ve only had it return after swimming in public pools. Use dmso for my horses’hoof care- my dogs skin issues and arthritis she is 17years old) . Amazing stuff.
I have used the 1 drop protocol on a very bad ear infection. This usually takes 4 to 5 days to feel better with antibiotic drops.. With 3 applications in a 24 hour period it was gone. I was blown away how quick and effective it was.