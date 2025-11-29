I felt a scratchy throat and EAR ACHE coming on so I upped my regular CDS from just a little in the morning and before bed, to every hour or so. The scratchy feeling in my throat went away in a day or so but my left ear still hurt when I swallowed.

So I put 1 activated drop of MMS in a 1 oz shot glass and filled it with water. From that I used a dropper and filled my ear with the water. I made sure that the solution made its way all the way down and I kept it there for a few minutes. I then drained my ear and repeated the process.

Other than the uncomfortable feeling of having water in your ear, I felt nothing.

An hour after doing this…ALL PAIN WAS GONE! I noticed nothing when swallowing…..If you want to see Jim Humble actually demonstrate it, here is a link on Bitchute…Starts at 48 min mark.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220901190906/https://www.bitchute.com/video/oImUy6x3ylo1

Hope this helps.

Link to original message