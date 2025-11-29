The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Rita Greenbear
4h

I e been using dmso solution diluted 70/30(distilled water) for ear ache or sinusitis infections/ sore throats for a year now. I used to get chronic ear infections which antibiotics didn’t fix ( it would go away in about 3 days but return a fortnight later). With dmso it gone within 2 days max, and I’ve only had it return after swimming in public pools. Use dmso for my horses’hoof care- my dogs skin issues and arthritis she is 17years old) . Amazing stuff.

Commoncents
5h

I have used the 1 drop protocol on a very bad ear infection. This usually takes 4 to 5 days to feel better with antibiotic drops.. With 3 applications in a 24 hour period it was gone. I was blown away how quick and effective it was.

