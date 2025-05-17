Ear Ache Immediately Relived
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Just used CD 6 drops each A&B in double shot glass over ears (not allowing liquid to touch skin) to allow gas to permeate into ear. I have had an earache all day, and instant relief, no pain!. (Only did 90 slow seconds on each ear!)
It felt as if ear canal was opened up better.”
Note: She used too many drops. This can cause a burn. Follow the protocol or it can cause a burn.
Protocol Used: Gas and Cup Procedur
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.