I am very touched that you remembered my husband’s case.

My husband was intubated twice.. first for Covid for 11 days and then after 3 days he had a saddle pulmonary embolism and had to be put back intubated in the ventilator for 10 more days. He had a catheter put near his heart to dissolve the clot, then right after that, his kidneys shut down making no more than 5cc.

Oh was I so desperate trying to give him some CDS but I was afraid of chocking him, it is hard to see your loved one suffering so much ( now i think that a drop every so often would have been good for him). I ordered some CDI from Marien Barrientos from Mexico (she is the daughter of my first cousin) and I was willing to talk to whomever but I needed to do it at the right time.. I know that no doctor would have accepted the treatment with CDI. I hinted a couple of times about vitamins ( to see if they could been open) but there was no way.

Anyhow they put the tracheae and I talked to my husband and he agreed, to have CDS with the sponge, the nurses allowed me to swab his mouth every 30 min.. so that is when I started putting 3 ml of CDS with one drop of Stevia as much as he could tolerate.. up to 35 ml straight per day.

He started to improve so much that very soon they wanted to change the size of the tracheae tube and the hospital made some mistakes.. anyhow he was on dialysis and I was doing the patches and putting them close to his kidneys and bladder.. I was doing 5 ml at a time (hiding them from the nurses) until I decided to just do 20ml CDS plus 20 ml Of water and 30 drops of DMSO 99%, on each kidney and bladder.. well literally from making 250cc of urine the very next day he had over 2000cc!! They were like wow too much urine what’s going on? A miracle!

I have to say that he suffered some PTSD because of the intubation and the whole time, so he hasn’t been ready to share everything and out of respect to him I haven’t wanted to make a video.

Let me chat with him. I know that we need to HELP more and more people.

I am trying to help “under the radar” so people can get CDS inside the hospitals .. I do not want the hospitals to make it more strict to get stuff in. The third hospital, the Acute long term facility was harder, so I had to do more patches..

I am a huge fan of your work and I would be honored to help..

Let me see what he thinks it would be prudent.

Mariely

Many blessings!!