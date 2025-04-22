The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

TheGreatAwakening's avatar
TheGreatAwakening
20h

Absolutely amazing!!! Thank you for bringing these wonderful testimonies to us! I know not everyone comments or "likes", but I know they are all reading and appreciative of them.

Stuart Hutt
19h

Great story. I also know of one where a nurse in Mexico had her uncle in the hospital with kidney failure. She wrapped and pasted gauze with clo2 front and back where the kidneys are. He recovered.

