“I have used the mms protocol where you activate 3-4 drops of part A and 3-4 drops part B in a glass and hold the cup over your ear for 3-5 minutes. (I do 5 minutes) Instant relief. I had a double ear infection for roughly 5 weeks. 1 injectable antibiotic and 3 different oral. Nothing would get rid of it. First time I tried the mms, instant relief. My brother just had the same experience i did. He ordered a kit right after the first treatment.”