Double Ear Infection Cured After Antibiotics Failed
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I have used the mms protocol where you activate 3-4 drops of part A and 3-4 drops part B in a glass and hold the cup over your ear for 3-5 minutes. (I do 5 minutes) Instant relief. I had a double ear infection for roughly 5 weeks. 1 injectable antibiotic and 3 different oral. Nothing would get rid of it. First time I tried the mms, instant relief. My brother just had the same experience i did. He ordered a kit right after the first treatment.”
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Thanks! I forwarded it to a friend who has chronic ear infections. She may be interested, may not. Hard to tell with people.
So, just to be clear, one is NOT pouring the solution in the ear, just pressing the ear over the upright cup