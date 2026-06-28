The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
8h

Thanks! I forwarded it to a friend who has chronic ear infections. She may be interested, may not. Hard to tell with people.

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
7h

So, just to be clear, one is NOT pouring the solution in the ear, just pressing the ear over the upright cup

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2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
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