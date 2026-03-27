“My dog has been diagnosed with anaplasma, a tick borne disease causing lethargy. I put 7 drops of just the sodium Chlorite solution in her water bowl with a half gallon or two quarts of water and refresh it only when empty. The weak Sodium Chlorite solution is stable and does not degrade.

The dog size sets the dose, big dogs drink more, the cats drink less. Both get a good dose.

The change in the dog was dramatic, she rediscovered her inner puppy within 4 days and threw up a 6 inch dead tapeworm after a week.

As Chlorine Dioxide, a byproduct of Sodium Chlorite digestion is an Oxygen therapy not a drug dosage is not critical.

From ‘I think my dog is dying of old age’ to her ‘let’s go out and play’ in one week is just amazing….”