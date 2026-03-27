The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Caryn Sonderman's avatar
Caryn Sonderman
Mar 27

How long should I keep dosing my dog? Is it good to just do it forever as a maintenance protocol or stop after a couple of weeks? My 10 year old Golden has no issues.

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Karen Johnston's avatar
Karen Johnston
Mar 27

How and where can we buy this for our dog?

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