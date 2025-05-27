“Hey do you have any animals? Dog or cat! A good trick with them is you can give them just the one component Mms(sodium chlorite) in their water as dogs and cat being carnivores have high stomach acid so the Mms activates in their stomach!

I have tried giving the CDs and they didn’t like it! And it also evaporated quickly!

Just recently all three of my Golden retrievers got into our compost with my wife sour dough starter in it! We’ll dogs don’t do gluten well! They all got ear infections bad!

So I did the gas protocol on the ears two worst ones! And put just Mms 5 drops in their water! Three days later they were good as new! Usually takes way longer with the drops the vet give us!

I have been putting it in their water everyday pretty much ! And Rosie our oldest dog has stopped licking her paws! Not sure if it was a yeast infection between her toes or arthritis but whatever it was is gone! And no more wet spots on the carpet and couch from her licking so much! Just awesome! Thought I would share with you guys!”