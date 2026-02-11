Dog's Ear Infection Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My 7 year old golden has the worst ear infection I’ve seen. Started with the gas protocol first 2 days then I mixed up an activated drop in an ounce of water to make ear drops. We’re on day 5 and it’s 90% healed. He was in a lot of pain, after I do the drops his pain is either gone or greatly decreased because he normally hates liquid in his ear and hides when I used to use vet prescribed ear drops or flush but he comes to me to get these drops. He knows they are helping him.”
