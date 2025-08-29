Dog’s Arthritis Disappeared, Eyes Cleared, Energy Improved and Cyst/Bump Gone
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I have been giving my 10 yr old cocker spaniel CDS (3 ml in a half a liter ceramic bowl of filtered water) and the arthritis in his hips and hind legs has basically disappeared. His eyes are clearer, has more energy and goes upstairs without limping. I’ve also noticed a bump he had on his side disappeared. I think it was a cyst.”
Protocol used: Pet Protocol
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I would love to know how to do this - but I would worry that the dog wouldnt drink the water straight away so the light would destroy the CDS... and you cant mix it with food as you arent meant to eat at the same time... maybe if I added a timy bit of stock flavouring to the water that might make her drink it all at once?