Dog Testimonial: Cataracts Gone, Hearing Improved, Arthritis Gone
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
(Editor’s note: these results are typical for animals and humans)
Message 1:
there is a formula somewhere in the official documents, I have seen it – it’s a weight formula, weigh your dog Ie;15kgs then modify the dose accordingly – I used 4 drops of CDS in my dogs water bowl each time I refilled it I am guessing but I would say his bowl holds approx. 600ml (he is about 15kgs) I continued this for 30 days………….his eyes had clouded over his hearing was going and his back (near the tail) was getting stiff (arthritis) after 30 days I can say his eyes are no longer clouded over (there is still a slight haze but 80-90% better his hearing has improved and he is jumping around like a puppy again (I kid you not) now we are talking about a 14 year sausage dog………………my wife and I can barely believe the change in him……..also his breath is beautiful again, best ever actually………………….I haven’t forwarded a testimonial yet to this channel as it has only been about 60 days since we finished his treatment and didn’t want to mislead anyone……………..but I stand by my words……………..all the best, Kind Regards Derek
Message 2:
Oh one last thing he drinks 1-2 bowls of water a day so he was getting about 6-8 drops of CDS at 3000pmm.
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thought it was time to say good bye to my 16/17 ? Year old silky terrier x . Recently
started spraying her body semi regularly with 70% DMSO / 30 distilled water. I guess I’m having her around for a little while longer. 😁
Hello, where do I find the “official documents” that it refers to in the article? Wondering how much to dose for my dog. Thanks. 😊