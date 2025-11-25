(Editor’s note: these results are typical for animals and humans)

Message 1:

there is a formula somewhere in the official documents, I have seen it – it’s a weight formula, weigh your dog Ie;15kgs then modify the dose accordingly – I used 4 drops of CDS in my dogs water bowl each time I refilled it I am guessing but I would say his bowl holds approx. 600ml (he is about 15kgs) I continued this for 30 days………….his eyes had clouded over his hearing was going and his back (near the tail) was getting stiff (arthritis) after 30 days I can say his eyes are no longer clouded over (there is still a slight haze but 80-90% better his hearing has improved and he is jumping around like a puppy again (I kid you not) now we are talking about a 14 year sausage dog………………my wife and I can barely believe the change in him……..also his breath is beautiful again, best ever actually………………….I haven’t forwarded a testimonial yet to this channel as it has only been about 60 days since we finished his treatment and didn’t want to mislead anyone……………..but I stand by my words……………..all the best, Kind Regards Derek

Message 2:

Oh one last thing he drinks 1-2 bowls of water a day so he was getting about 6-8 drops of CDS at 3000pmm.