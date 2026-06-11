Good News to report- 3 weeks ago , my parents’s 13 year old Maltese was having multiple abscesses over his body out of no where. My parents were taking him to the Veterinarian for drainage of the abscesses, but the dog was going downhill. My mom didn’t bother to tell me any of this information for one week past, and they were considering the grim prognosis with the Vet. She finally told me they were potentially going to put him to sleep in 24-48 hours. I said, “ Wait! What! Mom why didn’t you apply the MMS that you are already drinking?” She didn’t think of it. I immediately put him on the Pet Protocol and direct application of DMSO sand MMS during the day and vitamin supplementation at night. 💥 The dog is back to his old self; vibrant and kissing me for saving his life. Amazing recovery!