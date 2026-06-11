The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Twig's avatar
Twig
7d

Wonderful news!!

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Roger's avatar
Roger
7d

A couple of months ago at 10am at meal time I called several times for my dog. There was no response. Finally I went out to the yard and found him lying as if dead, with his eyes closed and motionless. When I picked him up he was alive but totally limp and unresponsive. There was no obvious cause for his failure. There were no symptoms or etiology to determine a homeopathic remedy. I suspected some type of injury like a snake bite but found no evidence. Maybe ehrlichiosis, tick disease?

So I started giving him CDS (3000ppm CD in water) frequently. I used a syringe without a needle to inject it into his anus, 10 ml each time with No dilution, frequently at first, gradually reducing the frequency. Little by little he recovered and was able to stand up. He didn't eat but gradually he gained strength. In the afternoon I took him for a short walk. At that time I was already fighting the dose very vigorously. It was a fight! The next morning, he greeted me at the door with the usual enthusiasm. He had a full breakfast, as if nothing had happened.

Last year I also treated my other dog for a mysterious illness that she had been suffering from for two weeks. The vet had no idea. Blood tests showed nothing. So she only offered her vitamins. The homeopathic remedies I tried had a limited temporary effect. I started dosing her with CDS the same way. She had an immediate dramatic improvement. She recovered completely in a day and a half.

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