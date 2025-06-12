PET STORY: my ten yr old beagle is so over weight can hardly walk. Her diet is good and it is unknown how she has become this way. She has two or three tumors on her belly the size of soft balls.. she also has patches of baldness on her body that just started about three months ago and more patches surface as days go by. So I read the MMS book, tried it myself first, then began a small protocol for her. We are only 1 week in. Already she has Zero Patches! ALL of her hair has grown back! It is miraculous to me and I’m speechless. Iv been spraying a cds & dmso mix on her coat three times a day, with spray bottle. Iv started spraying onto her tumors under her belly last few days so we see what happens there. Wish Penny The Best of Luck on this Journey to Recovery! Bless.”