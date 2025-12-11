First message:

“Not the same but thought I’d share this. I’ve had severe diverticulitis for years that has required antibiotics to control when I had bad flare ups. The rest of the time I just felt like I had a sore spot in my lower gut. I started CDS about a month ago & my gut let me know about it for about a week. I had sharp pains like I was going to have an episode but it never materialized. I’ve been fine since. Really fine! My sore colon is gone. I had the same thing happen with chronic pancreatitis. It got worse before it got better, but now it’s gone. Both situations actually happened at the same time and I was worried about ending up in the hospital, but I was also thinking that CDS could be “doing something” and it was!! So my advice would be to give it a try & don’t give up if you don’t see results for a week. Good luck!”

Link to original message

Second message:

“I felt fine the entire time, just had my typical stabbing pains, like oh no, what have I done? About three days of discomfort and bloated gut then it started to subside. So about a week total before no more pain. I think I’ve had pancreatic insufficiency most of my life, misdiagnosed as gall bladder issues. So “they” convinced me to have my gall bladder removed in 2000 & guess what? No stones & no sign of disease. But thanks for the digestive issues since!! Then in November & December 2020, I had pancreatitis twice in two months & spent several weeks in the hospital. Bingo! That’s the pain I’ve had for years on a much smaller scale. I used to live on digestive enzymes & now I don’t. Too soon to count my chickens but I love how this is going so far.”

Link to second message