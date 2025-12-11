Diverticulitis & Pancreatitis Resolved
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
First message:
“Not the same but thought I’d share this. I’ve had severe diverticulitis for years that has required antibiotics to control when I had bad flare ups. The rest of the time I just felt like I had a sore spot in my lower gut. I started CDS about a month ago & my gut let me know about it for about a week. I had sharp pains like I was going to have an episode but it never materialized. I’ve been fine since. Really fine! My sore colon is gone. I had the same thing happen with chronic pancreatitis. It got worse before it got better, but now it’s gone. Both situations actually happened at the same time and I was worried about ending up in the hospital, but I was also thinking that CDS could be “doing something” and it was!! So my advice would be to give it a try & don’t give up if you don’t see results for a week. Good luck!”
Second message:
“I felt fine the entire time, just had my typical stabbing pains, like oh no, what have I done? About three days of discomfort and bloated gut then it started to subside. So about a week total before no more pain. I think I’ve had pancreatic insufficiency most of my life, misdiagnosed as gall bladder issues. So “they” convinced me to have my gall bladder removed in 2000 & guess what? No stones & no sign of disease. But thanks for the digestive issues since!! Then in November & December 2020, I had pancreatitis twice in two months & spent several weeks in the hospital. Bingo! That’s the pain I’ve had for years on a much smaller scale. I used to live on digestive enzymes & now I don’t. Too soon to count my chickens but I love how this is going so far.”
Dave a.k.a. YouTube Terminated contacted Denise today, December 11, 2025 (approximately three years later) for an update and this was her reply which is also in an image screenshot that I did below.
“Still doing great. Haven’t had another bout of diverticulitis or pancreatitis since that testimony. It’s been a few years now. Thanks for asking.”
